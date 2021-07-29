West Coast students visit Vernon Dahmer sites as part of Civil Rights tour

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday afternoon, a group of students and teachers, mostly from California, met the Dahmer family as part of a Civil Rights tour through the South.

Jeff Steinberg founded the ‘Sojourn to the Past’ tour to provide a historical immersion journey to the Civil Rights sites of the South.

“People like the Dahmer family, in my opinion, and others in the Civil Rights Movement, they are the real founding fathers and founding mothers of this county. They believe in real freedom,” Steinberg explains “Unlike the founding fathers that we’ve been brought up with since kindergarten, like Washington and Jefferson, who were slave owners, real freedom, and they’re not in our history books.”

“So we’ve all been ripped off knowing their story. So the least I could do, paying back to them, is illuminate their story and give their story voice.”

Vernon Dahmer Sr.’s wife, sons, nieces, and nephews showed the group their home on Monroe Road, Dahmer’s grave at Shady Grove Baptist Church and the memorial statue in downtown Hattiesburg.

“We agreed to participate because we believe it’s very important that history be told, and it be told accurately,” says Dennis K. Dahmer, the youngest son of Vernon F. Dahmer Sr.

“This is more than about the death of Vernon Dahmer. It’s about the life that he lived and the things that he tried to do to bring about positive change in America. And that is the real story here that needs to be told.”

Dennis says his family has been participating for about 20 years, keeping his father’s legacy alive.

“One of the reasons that we do this with these groups when they come through is because we want to have a positive impact upon people. Especially young people because you never know where some of those young people on that bus may end up one day in America,” says Dennis.

Dennis stood in front of his family’s house and spoke about what the family went through after the events of his father’s murder by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1966.

“We never want to lose sight of what happened here because it was a very horrific event and it took a long time to get anything that resembled justice. It did. So we’re glad to be able to do that,” Dennis says. “There was closure in the last trial in 1998, but what’s important is that people like my dad and others be remembered, not only for how they died, but what they lived for and what they tried to accomplish.”

Steinberg explains the purpose of the tour and the stops they will be making along the way.

“We go to Birmingham, Selma, Montgomery, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Little Rock and Memphis,” says Steinberg. “The person they learn the most about is not any of the speakers, including the Dahmers. The person they learn the most about is themselves and what will they do when they are confronted, where might they show their courage, where might they be asked to sacrifice.

“The Dahmers certainly paid the ultimate price. Our kids could at least vote.”

