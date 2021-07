USM students can win free tuition for semester, more prizes if vaccinated

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi is encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering the chance to win several prizes, including free tuition for the upcoming semester.

USM announced its new incentive program on Thursday. Any student that is fully vaccinated will be eligible to receive a variety of incentives over the next 12 weeks. Weekly drawings will be held from July 30, 20201, to Oct. 15, 2021.

Five names will be drawn each week. Those five students will win one of the following:

Fall 2021 Semester Tuition (value of $4,602 each)

Dining Dollars (value of $1,000 each)

Barnes & Noble Bookstore Book Voucher (value of $300 each)

Housing and Residence Life Room Credit (value of $2,000 each)

Parking Decal (value of $414 each)

A total of 60 incentives will be awarded to USM students during the 12-week timeframe.

“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now, if they haven’t already done so,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM Vice President for Student Affairs.

To be eligible for the incentive program, students must be enrolled in classes at USM for the Fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online at usm.edu/gotmycovidvax.

Students who are selected through the weekly drawings will be notified of details by the USM Dean of Students office.

All USM students and employees have the option to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Moffitt Health Center on the USM Hattiesburg campus. Students and employees can schedule a vaccination appointment online or call Moffitt Health Center at 601-266-5390. Off-campus COVID-19 vaccination locations can be accessed online at vaccines.gov or on the Mississippi Department of Health website.

