Surge of COVID-19 cases continues in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mississippi on Thursday.

MSDH said 1,908 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 4 new deaths across the state.

None of the deaths were reported in the Pine Belt

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 341,862 and 7,533, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 36,694 COVID-19 cases and 710 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,918 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,621 cases, 159 deaths

Jasper: 2,295 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,969 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,962 cases, 89 deaths

Marion: 2,836 cases, 81 deaths

Perry: 1,332 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,761 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 317,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 2,160,185 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, which require a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, more than 3 million tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

