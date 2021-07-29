Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts FGH officials to implement new policies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With new cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the Pine Belt, Forrest General Hospital will be putting new policies into place.

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, patients in the hospital will be limited to two visitors per day, and for those in the emergency room, only one visitor will be allowed per day.

All visitors will be screened and required to wear face masks while inside.

Staff that has not been vaccinated, will be required to wear an N-95 style face mask.

On average, in May and June of this year, the hospital diagnosed around 30-50 patients per week.

Last week, however, over 400 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, numbers that haven’t been seen since January.

In the first three days of this week, an additional 280 patients were confirmed at Hattiesburg Clinic.

Dr. Steven Farrell, Forrest General Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said they are simply trying to keep everyone safe.

“We’re doing this in an effort to stem the possibility of community members bringing COVID-19 into our facilities and infecting our staff and our patients,” Farrell said.

“We have seen a precipitous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases presented to our facility. We are full in our 4th wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” he added.

Last Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended booster shots for patients with certain medical conditions, which include those who have recently received treatment for cancer, recipients of stem cell transplants, HIV, or anyone who may have a suppressed immune system.

The largest number of hospitalizations have occurred among those who are under the age of 40 and over 85% have been in unvaccinated patients, prompting hospital officials to point out the importance of getting vaccinated.

Dr. Bryan Batson, Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer, said the vaccines are safe and very effective.

“These vaccines have been as effective as any vaccine ever developed. They remain our best way to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Batson said. “They not only prevent infections but also are extremely effective in reducing the severity of the disease, risks of hospitalizations, and risk of death.”

COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by contacting your health care provider or by calling Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest General Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.