Player of the Pine Belt: Northeast Jones LB/FB Bobby Rowzee

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Jones High School linebacker/fullback Bobby Rowzee is not a guy to take even one play off during a football game.

Which is great, because the Tigers can’t afford him to.

“You only get four quarters, so you ain’t going to die,” Rowzee said. “It ain’t going to kill you.”

Rowzee is around the football at all times and enjoys seeing the game from different perspectives.

“Linebacker, I like laying that ‘thump,’” Rowzee said. “At running back, you got control of the ball, you get to make plays.”

“Running back is cute and all, but I’ve been playing linebacker my whole life.”

Rowzee’s always been a playmaker, but those who are around him say they have seen another side to his game.

“He’s matured a lot over on the school side and the football side the last couple years,” Northeast Jones head football coach Keith Braddock said. “He worked his rump off and he came back stronger. He led us in tackles last year, and now he’s really stepping up as a leader.

“He’s here every day, works hard, has a great attitude and is just a tough physical football player. He’s what you look for.”

Rowzee said coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury taught him patience and gave him an inner strength he called…

“Maturity,” Rowzee said. “I think I’ve kinda developed into the leader role better. I know what to say - what to do, what not to do.”

Rowzee and his teammates are hoping to follow a similar game plan - what to do, what not to do - that will result in a much more successful season than the Tigers have managed of late.

Over the past four years, Northeast has gone 9-30, with a 4-8 record in 2019 as the highwater mark.

The Tigers enter year three running the Wing-T offense, and Braddock said he feels they’re just about to start seeing the fruits of their labor.

“We may not always have the most talented kids, but the kids work,” Braddock said. “Good year, bad year, been a part of all of ‘em, but the kids always work.”

“Really excited. Heck of a lot better than it was a year ago. Nobody in the world knew what was going on a year ago. Being able to go through spring with them and go through some growing pains offensively last year, we’re really excited about what this year holds.”

