Hub City convicted felon pleads guilty to gun possession

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has pled guilty to being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon following his arrest in 2019.

The plea was announced Tuesday by Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the court documents, Derrick Keys, 34, was the driver of a vehicle pulled over by the Hattiesburg Police Department officer near Mobile Street in Hattiesburg on April 25, 2019.

Keys began to flee in the vehicle during the stop, leading officers on a miles-long chase through a residential zone.

Officers found Keys a short distance later after he abandoned his vehicle and started to flee on foot, and they found a firearm that Keys throw away while on the run. He later admitted to possessing the firearm.

Keys was originally indicted on the charge on March 16, 2021, and will be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2021, by a federal district judge. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

HPD and the DEA investigated the case.

