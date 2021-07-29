Hattiesburg youth baseball team celebrates 2021 Dixie World Series win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Youth All-Star Baseball team returned to the Hub City as champions Wednesday evening after winning the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

The team of 13 and 14-year-old boys arrived at Kamper Park around 5:30 p.m., after leaving the site of the tournament in Montgomery, Ala.

“Oh I feel great, man,” said Mac McDaniel, a player on the team. “We went 6-0 and swept the tournament. No selfishness intended in this game and it was all family win, that’s what we do. And we got number one. We coming back next year too!”

Chris Bedenbaugh, the team’s coach, said the boys played some of the best baseball he’s ever seen.

“I feel amazing. I’m so proud of these kids. They played their heart out all week,” said Bedenbaugh.

Most of the boys got off the bus chanting with excitement to see their families welcome them home.

“My voice is kind of lost because we were getting hype in that dugout,” said Lou Odom, another player. “We came in that championship and shut them down. They didn’t even have a shot. I’m about to go home and relax.”

