Director of Christian Food Mission to retire next Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The longtime director of the Christian Food Mission is retiring next month.

Robert Smith, who also founded the organization 38 years ago, begins his retirement on Aug. 13.

The Christian Food Mission works with volunteers to prepare and serve nearly 200 meals daily to families in need all across Jones County.The mission also operates a food pantry.

On Aug. 5, Smith will be honored by the Mission’s Board of Directors during an annual banquet.

The mission’s current volunteer coordinator, Greg Brown, will take over as the new director on Aug. 16.

