Dangerous heat in the forecast for the next few days

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be dangerously hot as highs top out into the mid-90s with heat indices between 105 to 110.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few pop-up storms late in the day. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening with lows in the upper 70s.

The dangerous heat will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday as highs top out in the upper 90s. Heat indices will make it feel like 108 to 112. Skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower possible.

We’ll finally get some relief from the heat as a front moves through on Monday. This will give us a good chance of rain and cool us back down into the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

