Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Covington school administrators preparing for beginning of school

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators for the Covington County School District say they’re using lessons learned from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve education for students.

The district will use a staggered start for the school year again for 2021-2022, but this year, it will be just for elementary and middle school students:

  • Grades K-2, 5 and 6 will report for class on Monday, Aug. 9.
  • Grades 3, 4, 7 and 8 will come to school on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
  • Grades 9-12 will start together on Monday, Aug. 9th.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, all students will attend school.

Distance learning will be an option again this year, but now, it will only be approved for medical-related reasons.

“That would be someone that has a medical condition or someone in their immediate family that the doctor recommends that they not send the child in the household to school, and they’ll have to prove that with documentation,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School Superintendent.

Three new assistant principals will work in the school district this year and former Seminary High School principal Jon Chancelor is moving to a new position as director of operations for the school district.

On Jan. 27, the CDC said all those in school should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

But, Duty says, for now, the Covington County School Board is encouraging only unvaccinated people in school to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
33-year old Sam Boutwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts.
ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
If anyone has information on Smith’s location, contact CPD at (601) 736-8225, or dial 911.
Columbia police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

If you would like to meet Dr. Ezi and ask her more questions in person, she will be holding a...
West Jasper School District makes changes ahead of school year
Hospital will limit visitors to 2 per patient.
Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts FGH officials to implement new policies
William Carey University Crusaders may be starting a new school year on August 23rd with a...
William Carey University prepares for students to return to campus
6pm Headlines 7/28
6pm Headlines 7/28