Covington school administrators preparing for beginning of school

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators for the Covington County School District say they’re using lessons learned from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve education for students.

The district will use a staggered start for the school year again for 2021-2022, but this year, it will be just for elementary and middle school students:

Grades K-2, 5 and 6 will report for class on Monday, Aug. 9.

Grades 3, 4, 7 and 8 will come to school on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Grades 9-12 will start together on Monday, Aug. 9th.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, all students will attend school.

Distance learning will be an option again this year, but now, it will only be approved for medical-related reasons.

“That would be someone that has a medical condition or someone in their immediate family that the doctor recommends that they not send the child in the household to school, and they’ll have to prove that with documentation,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School Superintendent.

Three new assistant principals will work in the school district this year and former Seminary High School principal Jon Chancelor is moving to a new position as director of operations for the school district.

On Jan. 27, the CDC said all those in school should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

But, Duty says, for now, the Covington County School Board is encouraging only unvaccinated people in school to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.