Boil water notice lifted for Rose Hill Water customers

ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Rose Hill Water Association.

The company announced the lift Thursday after they received clear sample results.

On Saturday, July 24, Rose Hill Water Association issued the boil water notice to customers in the following areas:

CR-31 North



CR-20



MS-503 and all adjoining roads

