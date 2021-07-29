Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Boil water notice lifted for Rose Hill Water customers

A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Rose Hill Water Association.
A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Rose Hill Water Association.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Rose Hill Water Association.

The company announced the lift Thursday after they received clear sample results.

On Saturday, July 24, Rose Hill Water Association issued the boil water notice to customers in the following areas:

  • CR-31 North
  • CR-20
  • MS-503 and all adjoining roads

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on Smith’s location, contact CPD at (601) 736-8225, or dial 911.
Columbia police asking for help locating missing woman
Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
The shooting was reported on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m.
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi

Latest News

High temperatures persist in the Pine Belt.
HFD engineer shares tips to stay safe in the heat
The Christian Food Mission prepares and serves nearly 200 meals daily to families in need all...
Director of Christian Food Mission to retire next Month
According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are about 3.6 million school-age...
Local doctors warn about dangers of underage vaping
Most of the boys got off the bus chanting with excitement to see their families welcome them...
Hattiesburg youth baseball team celebrates 2021 Dixie World Series win