1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and two others are in custody following a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Laurel.

A news release from the Laurel Police Department says the shooting was reported on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the release. The victim was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also noted the victim’s vehicle had been taken from the scene. That vehicle was found about an hour and a half later at the intersection of Pine and Ash streets.

Police located and arrested one suspect near Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. A second suspect was arrested on East Oak Street with help from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office around 10:10 a.m.

Police Chief Tommy Cox did not release the name of the suspects or victim Thursday but did say more information would be available Friday.

