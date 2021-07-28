Town of Taylorsville under boil water advisory

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The entire town of Taylorsville is under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Residents are recommended to boil all water for one minute before it is consumed.

The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends the following checklist to ensure safe water use:

DO NOT

· Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

· Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

· Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

· Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

· Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.

· Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

· Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

· Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

· Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call Taylorsville Town Hall at 601-785-6531.

