TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.
Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.
Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.