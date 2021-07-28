Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Levi Lewis, a young man from Richton, was tragically killed on Dec. 12, 2020, while attending a party in Leakesville. He, along with one other, was killed after being struck by an all-terrain vehicle.

Levi’s mother, Jean, sat down with WDAM today and spoke out for the first time since his passing. She recalls the phone call she received the night of the accident.

“1:30, 2 o clock, we got a phone call. There were kids screaming and hollering. That’s all you could hear. She said ‘Ms. Jean,’ she said, ‘Levi has been hurt,” stated Lewis.

Levi was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital that night to be treated for his injuries. He had a broken leg, a laceration across the back of his skull and other cuts and bruises.

“His brain was badly damaged to the point where it was no longer functioning,” stated Lewis. “That the machines was what was keeping him alive and that we had to make a decision.”

Levi died from his injuries.

Now, more than seven months later, the family is seeking justice.

“I know the wheels of justice. We’ve done been told the wheels of justice turn slow,” said Lewis. “It’s been over 200 days since my son passed away, and I just don’t want it swept under no rug or thrown away.”

Derrick Chavers of Leakesville, who was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of aggravated assault, is set to face a grand jury in the upcoming weeks.

The Lewis family is continuing to stay strong and refuses to back down until justice is served.

“I just want people to know that we haven’t gave up. We’re not just sitting back. We are fighting for our son,” stated Lewis.

