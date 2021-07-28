Player of the Pine Belt: West Marion DL Kobe Pittman

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion High School may have a new football frontman, but the song remains the same for the Trojans.

“We just keep working harder and harder,” said senior defensive lineman Kobe Pittman. “This summer is just a statement of the team coming out and putting in the work.

“We may not have the numbers as some of the other schools, but we’ll still come out with the numbers that we have and put in as much work as any other school does.”

Call it the “Foxworth Way,” a blue-collar mindset that has been passed down the generations in the community and from head coach to head coach on the field.

“It’s the same attitude,” said first-year head football coach Brandon Thornhill, long-time defensive coordinator and line coach who took over after Brad Duncan retired after 16 years.

“I think the kids here are really different. I have been at other places, and they’re just tougher kids. Football is one thing they really love doing. They enjoy it, and they always take that underdog mentality into a game.”

The Trojans boasted many successful seasons under Duncan but could never cross the river and reach the promised land to play for a state championship.

Both Thornhill and Pittman want to see that change.

“We’ve gotten so close every year,” said Pittman, who despite recovering from a foot injury added more than 30 pounds to a 6-foot-5 frame. “We want that shot at the title, so this summer means a lot.”

For that to happen, Trojans like Pittman will have to step up from contributing roles into weekly mainstays.

“Coach, he’s taught me that physicality is basically everything,” Pittman said. “If you don’t have physicality, you’re not going to be able to compete against that offensive lineman across from you.”

Thornhill said he doesn’t expect a lot to change at West Marion.

“Where we’re always going to play like we’re behind and just keep pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing,” said Thornhill

“The culture is here, and maybe now we need to pick it up a little bit and try and get to that next level, go deeper in the playoffs and get a state championship.”

