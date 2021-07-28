Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
Mikel Anderson, 24, is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance,...
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Hub City

Latest News

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
COVID patient has leg amputated
Mississippi man says going unvaccinated could cost you a limb
COVID patient has leg amputated
COVID patient has leg amputated