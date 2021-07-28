Win Stuff
Missississippi State Baseball national championship tour stops in Hattiesburg

MSU's National Championship makes an appearance in the Hub City.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The College World Series trophy is on its’ state tour across the Magnolia State as it stops the Hub City Tuesday.

Mississippi State University Bulldog fans were in line at Courtest Ford at 11 a.m., for an opportunity to see the 2021 National Baseball Championship trophy won by MSU in their 128 years of collegiate sports.

“Being able to bring it to them instead of people always coming up to Starkville, it’s nice to be able to get out and bring it a little closer to the community,” stated MSU Baseball Assistant Marketing Director Matt Meyer.

“This is an incredible honor to see the trophy in person,” stated MSU Alum Asia Bowman. “It is our first championship so I had to come see it.”

Fans took pictures with the trophy, and banners with the championship-winning team were given out as well.

