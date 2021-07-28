Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Medical Association calls for vaccine mandate for all healthcare, long-term care workers in Mississippi

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Medical Association is calling for a vaccine mandate among all healthcare and long-term care professionals in the state.

MSMA leaders issued a statement that says they believe all healthcare and long-term care providers should require their employers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

They source the “fourth wave” and Delta variant as reasons that everyone should be vaccinated.

“COVID-19 cases are at their highest point since January--before vaccines were available for all adults. Hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units are rapidly filling up. And sadly, more Mississippians are dying,” the statement reads.

They do acknowledge some unique exemptions should be made if workers have a specific medical condition, but they warn of a failing healthcare infrastructure if more healthcare and long-term care workers are lost due to the pandemic.

You can read the full statement below:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
COVID patient has leg amputated
Mississippi man says going unvaccinated could cost you a limb
COVID patient has leg amputated
COVID patient has leg amputated