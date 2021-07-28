Mask mandate in place for Laurel School District

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In just a little over a week, nearly 3,000 students will return to their Laurel School District classrooms on Aug. 5th.

Coming off of an unordinary 2020-2021 school year, Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts says they’re ready to get back in the swing of things.

“We are so excited to have students back in-person for traditional learning,” Watts said. “Our teachers are excited, we are very happy, and we plan to make it happen this year with everyone in place.”

However, with coronavirus cases rising in Mississippi, things aren’t back to normal just yet.

“We have opted to change our plans so that we are requiring masks in the buildings. Teachers and students, visitors… Temperature checks we are going to keep. We are also going to continue cleaning highly touched surfaces and deep cleaning when students are not in the building to keep our COVID numbers down,” Watts said.

The district added two Pre-K classes at Oak Park Elementary School, as well as a 6th grade class at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

Dr. Watts says this is a result of the learning loss due to the pandemic.

“It’s significant. It’s enough where we felt like we needed to add those pre-k classes to try to work on the foundation as well as expanding our curriculum. The state has experienced significant drawbacks,” Watts said.

There are some positive changes coming this year, one of them being dual credit opportunities for high schoolers.

“We now have the Middle College Program where we have partnered with Jones College. So, this will be the first year of our students, our junior class students, working on their associate’s degree while still remaining in high school. So that is the most exciting new program that we have this year,” Watts said.

Additionally, there will be some new names in administrative roles at a few Laurel schools.

“Dr. Bufford is the new principal at Laurel High School. Our middle school has a new principal. Ms. Brandi Calahan is the principal of Laurel Middle School. Mason Elementary has a new principal, Ms. Jasmine Haynes and Oak Park Elementary has a new principal, Mr. Eric Boone,” Watts said.

According to Watts, the only virtual learning option will be for students declared medically fragile.

School district officials said parents and guardians should contact their child’s school for more information.

