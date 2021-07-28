Win Stuff
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children arrested in Jones Co.

Donald Wayne Jordan
Donald Wayne Jordan(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for sexual battery and a woman accused of helping him evade law enforcement were arrested Tuesday night in Jones County.

Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, and Tiffany Moses, 41, were captured by U.S. Marshals at a business in Laurel overnight.

Jordan has been charged with two counts of sexual battery. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the victims are two children, and both were under the age of five when the alleged abuse happened.

“The investigative details are so disturbing that even seasoned JCSD investigators cringed at what was revealed,” said Berlin.

Moses is charged with aiding escape from officers conveying articles.

Tiffany Moses
Tiffany Moses(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Jordan and Moses are expected to make their initial court appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
The Forrest County Sheriff's Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Ex-Miss. officer pleads guilty to excessive force
