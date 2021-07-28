Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

JCSD awaiting delivery of new patrol cars

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A nationwide vehicle shortage is hitting close to home as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is currently awaiting the delivery of three Dodge Chargers.

Supply issues with semiconductors and chip shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected many industries worldwide.

Nearly all durable goods contain silicon chips and an insufficient supply is a problem, not just for producers of computers and smartphones, but also for car manufacturers. This has left in question when orders for manufactured goods can be delivered.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said he’s been waiting for nearly a year to receive his delivery and some of his deputies are having to respond to calls in older, less reliable patrol cars.

“Every time I call the company, they tell me they don’t know when we’re going to get them. It’s really put a damper on our department because these cars are paid for and we can’t even get them.” Berlin said.

“The lady who installs the equipment in our vehicles, has been holding our equipment for a year, and the car dealers are telling us it could be next October before we get our vehicles,” he added.

There are approximately 740-square miles in Jones county and the sheriff’s department utilizes five deputies on four shifts to patrol it.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
Mikel Anderson, 24, is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance,...
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Hub City

Latest News

US Highway 11 at Sullivan Kilrain road.
Construction and new traffic patterns coming to US-11, I-59 intersection
33-year old Sam Boutwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts.
ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase
Both events will be held Saturday, July 31st.
Local business, church holding back to school events in Hub City
6pm Headlines 7/27
6pm Headlines 7/27