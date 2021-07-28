JCSD awaiting delivery of new patrol cars

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A nationwide vehicle shortage is hitting close to home as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is currently awaiting the delivery of three Dodge Chargers.

Supply issues with semiconductors and chip shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected many industries worldwide.

Nearly all durable goods contain silicon chips and an insufficient supply is a problem, not just for producers of computers and smartphones, but also for car manufacturers. This has left in question when orders for manufactured goods can be delivered.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said he’s been waiting for nearly a year to receive his delivery and some of his deputies are having to respond to calls in older, less reliable patrol cars.

“Every time I call the company, they tell me they don’t know when we’re going to get them. It’s really put a damper on our department because these cars are paid for and we can’t even get them.” Berlin said.

“The lady who installs the equipment in our vehicles, has been holding our equipment for a year, and the car dealers are telling us it could be next October before we get our vehicles,” he added.

There are approximately 740-square miles in Jones county and the sheriff’s department utilizes five deputies on four shifts to patrol it.

