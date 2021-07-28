Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.(Source: DOJ/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby’s president, also the chairman of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., purchased the tablet for display at the museum.

Law enforcement agents seized the tablet from the museum in 2019.

“The trafficking of cultural property and art is a lucrative criminal enterprise that transnational criminal organizations exploit to make a profit, regardless of its destructive consequence to cultures around the globe,” said Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Security Investigations, New York.

The Justice Department is seeking to return the artifact to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says
Visitation at all state prisons has been temporarily canceled as the number of coronavirus...
Visitation at all Mississippi prisons canceled as COVID-19 cases increase

Latest News

A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
RAW: Baby rescued from hot car outside Las Vegas casino
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella