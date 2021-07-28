Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Heat advisory in effect for much of the Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - There is a heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. for much of the Pine Belt.

If you must be outdoors, please drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks. Please check on folks that may not have proper cooling as well.

For today, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. We do have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms today that may cool some people off for awhile.

For Thursday, we are expecting a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Friday, there is a 30% chance for isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s.

Saturday looks to be a repeat of Friday with highs in the upper 90s with a 30% chance for isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Sunday, look for a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Heat advisory in effect for much of the Pine Belt
Heat advisory in effect for much of the Pine Belt
.
Branden Walker's Tuesday evening forecast 7/27
Today’s been very hot for us here in the Pine Belt.
More July heat and humidity in store for the Pine Belt
.
More heat and humidity on deck this week