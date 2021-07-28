Heat advisory in effect for much of the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - There is a heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. for much of the Pine Belt.

If you must be outdoors, please drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks. Please check on folks that may not have proper cooling as well.

For today, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. We do have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms today that may cool some people off for awhile.

For Thursday, we are expecting a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Friday, there is a 30% chance for isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s.

Saturday looks to be a repeat of Friday with highs in the upper 90s with a 30% chance for isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Sunday, look for a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

