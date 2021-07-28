Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to 2019 armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pled guilty to an armed robbery that took place at a gas station in 2019.

Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, announced Jonathan Nash, 21, pled guilty for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Valero gas station on March 4, 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, a firearm was discharged and about $400 was taken from the cash register during the robbery.

Nash admitted his involvement in the robbery during an interview done by the DEA and the Hattiesburg Police Department as both agencies investigated the case.

After originally being indicted for the crime on March 16, 2021, Nash will be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2021, in Hattiesburg in front of a federal district court judge.

Nash faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

