Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Covington Co. father and son sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

Both men pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute - 50 grams or...
Both men pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute - 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A father and son from Covington County were sentenced to federal prison following a two-year-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The two were arrested as a part of an investigation that was led by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, with help from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Mississippi DPS said the pair made multiple sales of methamphetamine in August 2019, and in July 2020, the Covington County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at each of their homes.

136 grams of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were seized as a result of the warrants.

Both men pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute - 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard on the drug problems in the county, and this investigation has been ongoing for the last two years,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins.

“This investigation highlights the commitment among our state’s law enforcement agencies to work together to improve the quality of life in all Mississippi communities,” said Lt. Colonel Steven Maxwell, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director.

The Smith County and Simpson County sheriff’s offices also assisted in the investigation, along with the Magee Police Department and the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Columbia School District becomes third Pine Belt district to return to class.
Columbia School District is underway, eager to be back in-person
Jonathan Nash, 21, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to 2019 armed robbery
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors