Columbia School District is underway, eager to be back in-person

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The senior class coming in on a flatbed truck and the smell of cafeteria pizza means school is back in session in Columbia.

“We are excited to be back on campus. We had a real good open house on Monday. Tons of people on campus,” stated Columbia Primary School Principal Jay Rayborn. “It was good to let people in, good to see faces. Then we’ve got a bunch of excited pre-k through 2nd-grade students on campus today, so it is really good to be back.”

“Well, you know how it is first day. Few jitters from new students,” stated Jefferson Middle School Principal Levi Robinson. “For the most part, they are excited and ready to go.”

After a year of split classrooms, virtual and in-person learning and other norms being challenged, the Columbia School District has taken in all of 2020 as a learning experience. They feel they know now more than ever what is best for their students.

“One thing I think we learned from all of this coronavirus stuff and all the other things we’ve dealt with over the last few years is that we need kids on campus,” said Rayborn. “We need kids in front of the teachers, especially at this age.”

With new learning opportunities and memories to be made, the students and faculty are ready to get the ball rolling on the 2021 school year.

“I got to see my friends again, and I’ve got some new kids in my class I have never seen before, and I like them,” stated second-grader Jaxen Ball.

Columbia School District is home to about 1,600 students and is only the third district to start school back up in the Pine Belt so far.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.