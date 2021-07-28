Columbia police asking for help locating missing woman

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Lacey Holmes Smith was last seen on Sunday, July 25, in a 2017 Nissan Sentra with plate number MMB 3442.

If anyone has information on Smith’s location, contact CPD at (601) 736-8225, or dial 911. (Columbia Police Department)

Smith was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with jeans and high heel shoes.

