Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told “CBS This Morning” she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall.

“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she said. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”

With the delta variant fueling a surge of infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the variant is prevalent.

Walensky says the new guidance was prompted by data that vaccinated people can pass on the virus. However, the vast number of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people, she noted. Walensky said 80% of the counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40% of people vaccinated.

The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’
6:30 a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/28
6:30 a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/28
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona