CCH COVID-19 testing facility reopens on the weekends

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Collins is reopening on weekends to handle an increase in patients.

The Express Care Drive-Thru, operated by Covington County Hospital, is re-establishing Saturday and Sunday hours, beginning this weekend.

The facility opened on a seven-day a week schedule last July but recently cut back to Monday-thru-Friday when requests for tests dropped off.

The new weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

And Monday-Friday, the drive-thru remains open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re going back to offering testing on Saturdays and Sundays with the amount of people that we’re seeing come through the drive-thru, that’s a necessary service to our community that we’re ready to offer,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital added a fifth site for its one-day community vaccine clinics that it will host in August.

Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics

A clinic will be held at the Lone Star Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Other clinics will be held at community centers in Mount Olive, Hot Coffee, Sanford and Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.