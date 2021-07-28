Win Stuff
Local business, church holding back to school events in Hub City

Local organizations and businesses are putting together events around the city for students as they prepare to head back to class
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you know a child is in need of a backpack or school supplies, in general, local Hattiesburg business owner Lakeisha Kindred is putting together a back-to-school drive at Doc’s on Dabbs Street.

“It’s something that we do every year. We wanted to give back to our community as much as we can. The goal is to give away 2,000 book bags and to help as many people as we can help,” says Kindred.

The drive begins at 2 p.m. and it ends at 6 p.m.

It’s not just about the backpacks either. There will also be food and fun for the kids.

“We will have food provided by Marco’s Chicken and Waffles. We will have space jumps provided by PJ’s Fun Jumps. This will be a family-friendly event,” Kindred says. “We will be giving away food and supplies the whole day.”

But, before you head over to Doc’s, you can stop by Truth Church at 1426 West 7th Street.

The church is putting together some fun of their own starting at noon.

“We will have barbeque, games, jumps, water balloons, popcorn, snacks, just all kinds of stuff. You can start parking your cars at noon” says Truth Church Outreach Pastor and event organizer Davontae Washington.

Both events will be held Saturday, July 31st.

