ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Sunday about an ATV which was taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.
The owner, who was away at work, said he believes it was taken from his home on Friday.
On Tuesday, Constable Danny Gibson received a tip from a member of the community who said they had spotted the 4-wheeler.
After locating the ATV, Gibson attempted to approach it but as he did so, the driver fled on the 4-wheeler.
Deputies soon joined in on the pursuit which took them on about a 30-mile chase through various roads in the county.
At times, the speed was 50 mph and the driver attempted to lose the pursuing law enforcement officers by going off-road.
It ended, however, with the ATV crashing out at a dead end on Jordan Road near Ellisville.
The driver, 33-year old Sam Boutwell, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.
Boutwell is suspected of multiple burglaries in the Soso-Big Creek Road area and other parts of the county.
Those who feel they may be the victim of a car burglary or other thefts are encouraged to contact the JCSD at (601) 425-3147.
Boutwell is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance. He’s also on hold for another agency.
