Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

ATV driver leads sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 30-mile chase

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Sunday about an ATV which was taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.

The owner, who was away at work, said he believes it was taken from his home on Friday.

On Tuesday, Constable Danny Gibson received a tip from a member of the community who said they had spotted the 4-wheeler.

After locating the ATV, Gibson attempted to approach it but as he did so, the driver fled on the 4-wheeler.

Deputies soon joined in on the pursuit which took them on about a 30-mile chase through various roads in the county.

At times, the speed was 50 mph and the driver attempted to lose the pursuing law enforcement officers by going off-road.

It ended, however, with the ATV crashing out at a dead end on Jordan Road near Ellisville.

The driver, 33-year old Sam Boutwell, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and...
Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Boutwell is suspected of multiple burglaries in the Soso-Big Creek Road area and other parts of the county.

Those who feel they may be the victim of a car burglary or other thefts are encouraged to contact the JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Boutwell is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance. He’s also on hold for another agency.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
Mikel Anderson, 24, is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance,...
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Hub City

Latest News

US Highway 11 at Sullivan Kilrain road.
Construction and new traffic patterns coming to US-11, I-59 intersection
A worldwide vehicle shortage is affecting the delivery orders.
JCSD awaiting delivery of new patrol cars
Both events will be held Saturday, July 31st.
Local business, church holding back to school events in Hub City
6pm Headlines 7/27
6pm Headlines 7/27