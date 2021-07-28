Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident

An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.

Keesler officials say the accident happened around 1:25.pm. Also, along with the airman, three others were injured in the accident.

The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Columbia School District becomes third Pine Belt district to return to class.
Columbia School District is underway, eager to be back in-person
Jonathan Nash, 21, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to 2019 armed robbery
MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors
Both men pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute - 50 grams or...
Covington Co. father and son sentenced to prison for meth trafficking