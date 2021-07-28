Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/WECT) – Deputies in North Carolina charged three people with animal cruelty after finding more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.

Officers were called to respond to reports for “dogs running at large” and noticed the animals were in poor condition.

WECT reports the responding deputy alerted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services director who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Authorities found four deceased dogs and removed 14 others that were living in deplorable conditions.

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.

“We are saddened that four dogs were lost but grateful that 14 are safe from harm and in the loving hands of our Animal Care Specialists,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after ventilator treatment
Jean Lewis, mother of Levi, speaks out for the first time after her son was killed.
Richton mother speaks out for the first time after losing her son
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Man kills naked man attempting to break into mother-in-law’s home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Indiana apartment
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill