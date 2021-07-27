Visitation at all Mississippi prisons canceled as COVID-19 cases increase

Win Stuff
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Visitation at all state prisons has been temporarily canceled as the number of coronavirus cases in the Magnolia State continues to rise.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain announced the decision along with several other precautions.

In addition to canceling visitation at all MDOC facilities, the memorandum says all inmates will be quarantined before being transferred to different facilities. MDOC is re-establishing quarantine housing and will hold inmates for a minimum of 10 days before taking them to another facility.

Masks will also be required for all inmates and employees when indoors or in a vehicle.

Routine screenings and temperature checks will be done each day. If an inmate does not pass the screening process, the inmate’s transfer will be delayed and the inmate will be placed in isolation until COVID-19 can be ruled out.

