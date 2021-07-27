Pine Belt mother creates Facebook group for summer camps and activities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt mother created a Facebook group for parents to find out information regarding all summer camps and extra-curricular activities in the area.

Jennifer Clark, a mother of two, was looking for activities to get her children involved in and realized she was having a hard time finding information on some local camps.

As the saying goes, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.”

Clark took this literally, creating the Pine Belt Summer Camps, Extracurriculars, & More Facebook page.

“We cover everything from summer camps to extracurricular activities. I just created it as a mom,” stated Clark. “I knew if I needed it, other moms and dads could use it as well.”

Clark said the group went from a few hundred members to nearly 1500 members in a matter of months.

