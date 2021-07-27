Win Stuff
Petal First Baptist holds health and resource fair

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal First Baptist Church held their annual health and resource fair Monday, providing free health screenings, uniforms and haircuts to kids of the Petal School District.

“We have heard from several families how this changes their kids. It can change an outlook,” stated First Baptist’s Global Outreach Coordinator Melanie Blanton. “Those kids are in the classroom, focused on studying and learning as opposed to what they have on, what the child next to them is saying about their uniforms or the shoes that they potentially have on.”

In partnership with Petal First Baptist, the Petal School District Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to offer free food, school supplies and activities for the kids, in addition to everything offered by the church.

“We are giving away free school supplies for the kids and a fun time out here with the officers doing some jumps and dunking booth,” stated PSDPD Chief Gavin Guy. “Just a fun time of fellowship with the kids and to build that repour with the community.”

If you are in need of some uniforms or any of the necessities provided at the fair today, you can call the church office at (601) 545-3198.

