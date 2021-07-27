Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Another day of about 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State...
Another day of about 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 1,291 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 15 new deaths across the state.

Five deaths were reported between July 23 and July 26, including one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

Another 10 deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Dec. 26, 2020, and July 22, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 338,079 and 7,523, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 36,142 COVID-19 cases and 709 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,871 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,408 cases, 159 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,275 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,864 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,837 cases, 89 deaths
  • Marion: 2,817 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,324 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,746 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 317,539 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,142,685 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,024,968 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,010.386 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement...
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
Mikel Anderson, 24, is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance,...
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Hub City

Latest News

The project, Graduating a Healthcare Workforce, will be implemented in its first year through...
7 Miss. schools to receive $645K grant to impact nursing majors
Free school necessities offered at the Petal Resource and Health Fair.
Petal First Baptist holds health and resource fair
Facebook group for all extra-curriculars in the Pine Belt.
Pine Belt mother creates Facebook group for summer camps and activities
Columbia School District starts back on Wednesday, July 28, and Marion County School District...
Marion County, Columbia school districts discuss back-to-school COVID plans