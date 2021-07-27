MSDH: More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 1,291 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 15 new deaths across the state.

Five deaths were reported between July 23 and July 26, including one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

Another 10 deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Dec. 26, 2020, and July 22, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 338,079 and 7,523, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 36,142 COVID-19 cases and 709 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,871 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,408 cases, 159 deaths

Jasper: 2,275 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,864 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,837 cases, 89 deaths

Marion: 2,817 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,324 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,746 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 317,539 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,142,685 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,024,968 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,010.386 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

