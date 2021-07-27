Win Stuff
More than $12K, crack cocaine seized during drug bust in Rawls Springs

2 people were arrested and charged on multiple felony offenses
By Mia Monet and Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County narcotics agents served a search warrant at a home in the Rawls Springs community Monday morning that resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars and illegal drugs.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement team arrested two people on a variety of felony charges while serving the search warrant at a home on North Haven Drive.

Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg, and Carrie Nicole Graves, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged on multiple felony charges.
Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg, and Carrie Nicole Graves, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged on multiple felony charges.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Agents seized $12,741, three vehicles, three weapons and crack cocaine during the drug bust.

Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction, one count of sale of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute while in the possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Carrie Nicole Graves, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

