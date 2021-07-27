More July heat and humidity in store for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ A heat advisory has been posted for portions of the Pine Belt from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Please be sure and drink plenty of fluids and take breaks when necessary.

It is going to be another hot and humid day, with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s.

On Wednesday, there is a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Thursday, look for a 50 percent chance for more showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Friday and Saturday, the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms drops to 30 percent High will remain in the mid-90s, with lows in the mid-70s.

Sunday, you can expect more of the same, with a 40 percent chance of showers, Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

