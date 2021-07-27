Win Stuff
Lemonis ‘looking forward to many more years in maroon and white’ after contract extension

Chris Lemonis announced as new head coach for MS state; Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2021 national college baseball coach of the year has signed a long-term contract extension with Mississippi State University.

Tuesday, Mississippi State University announced that it had signed a long-term extension with Chris Lemonis, less than a month after he led the Diamond Dawgs to the team’s first College World Series win and the first national title in school history.

“I am looking forward to may more years in maroon and white,” he said. “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and we are excited about the future as we strive for more championships.”

Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million in 2022, an amount that will be increased $25,000 each year after that.

Lemonis had led the Bulldogs to three consecutive World Series appearances, and has compiled a 114-37 record.

In 2018, he became the winningest first-year coach in SEC history. The following year, he led the Dawgs to the second-most victories in school history, with 52.

