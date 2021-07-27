Win Stuff
Hot Dog! Wienermobile coming to Hattiesburg!

The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Hattiesburg Saturday and Sunday
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Convention Commission Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Frankfurter fanatics, rejoice!

Amen!

Can I get a hot dog with that amen?

Hot Dog!

The red-hot faithful will be called this weekend to feast their eyes on what may be the most famous wiener in the world, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The hot dog-on-a-bun on wheels will be chili-ing at the Hattiesburg Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Pine Belt devotees, as well as the just plain curious, are invited to attend and perhaps ‘ketchup’ with the with the famous car, take pictures and receive your own Wiener Whistle.

The Wienermobile, whose drivers are known collectively as the “Hotdoggers,” refers to a fleet of motor-vehicles shaped like a hot dog on a bun, which are used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States.

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl G. Mayer.

Today’s Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. In fact, there are six traveling across the U.S. at any given time.

Access to the Hattiesburg Zoo requires regular admission cost. Annual passes do apply.

There is no admission cost for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

