Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a new guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves still does not want to mandate masks in schools.

Tuesday, the CDC recommended everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, students and visitors. There was no exception for vaccinated people.

This change comes around two months after officials had said masks were no longer needed inside for the vaccinated. That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

That delta variant is responsible for a major spike in Mississippi as well. The average daily case total is 1,197 over the past week, up more than 500 percent since the beginning of July. Hospitalizations due to COVID are following a similar trend.

Earlier this week, Mississippi State Department of Health recommended COVID booster shots for those in high-risk groups.

This all comes as Mississippi nears the bottom of the nation in vaccination rate. Mississippi and Alabama are the only states where less than 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, per CDC data.

More than 90 percent of cases and nearly 90 percent of deaths that have been reported are among unvaccinated Mississippians.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

