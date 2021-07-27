Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, died at the age of 77 following a bicycle accident.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.

Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said.

Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado. He remained unconscious and was unable to recover from his injuries, D’Onofrio said.

Police say they’ve seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident.

Enzi fell near his home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, family friend John Daly said, around the time Gillette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in a road near a bike.

Mike Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after four terms as senator. He previously was a state lawmaker and mayor of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store.

Cynthia Lummis, a Republican former congresswoman and state treasurer, was elected in November to succeed Enzi in the Senate.

His family expressed appreciation for prayers and support they’ve received but asked for privacy, D’Onofrio said. The family is planning “a celebration of a life well-lived,” he said in a statement, and plans to share details later.

Enzi is survived by his wife; two daughters, Amy and Emily; a son, Brad; and several grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
Miss. Association of Educators calls on gov. to mandate masks in schools

Latest News

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
Free school necessities offered at the Petal Resource and Health Fair.
Petal First Baptist holds health and resource fair
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West