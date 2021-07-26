Win Stuff
Suspect in weekend business burglary in Laurel arrested

Lesheiman Patrick, 22, was arrested following a short pursuit with Laurel Police Department Lt. Michael Reaves Saturday.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was arrested following a short chase with Laurel police for his involvement in a burglary that happened Saturday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to a business burglary in the 3100 block of Ellisville Boulevard around 2:04 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a broken front window and the business in shambles. Lt. Michael Reaves responded and searched the scene for evidence.

The department said that Reaves spotted a vehicle that appeared to be involved in the burglary a short time later.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on Indian Springs Road.

Lesheiman Patrick, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.

Patrick’s bond was set at $5,000 during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

