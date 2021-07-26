Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sales tax holiday on school clothes and supplies set for Friday, Saturday

The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at...
The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at midnight Saturday.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The pocketbooks of parents across Mississippi will receive a nearly 48-hour reprieve when to comes to outfitting their children for school.

The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at midnight Saturday.

During that window, sales taxes will not be collected or paid due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

The sales tax holiday provisions, first passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2009 and then amended in 2019, defines clothing as “any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments and multiple-piece garments sold as a set.”

Footwear is defined as “any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates and any similar items.”

School supplies are defined as items commonly used by someone during a course of study.

The tax exemption would not apply to “accessories” such as jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, briefcases and similar items” as defined by the state legislature.

An all-inclusive list of eligible school supplies includes:

  • Backpacks; binder pockets; binders; blackboard chalk; book bags
  • Calculators; cellophane tape; clays and glazes; compasses; composition books; crayons
  • Dictionaries/thesauruses; dividers; erasers; expandable/pocket/plastic/manila folders; glue/paste/paste sticks; highlighters
  • Index card boxes; index cards; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks
  • Paintbrushes for artwork; acrylic/tempera/oil paints; loose-leaf ruled notebook/copy/graph/tracing/manila/colored/construction paper; pencil boxes/other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; poster board; protractors
  • Reference books/maps/globes; rulers
  • Scissors; sheet music; sketch/drawing pads
  • Textbooks; watercolors; workbooks; writing tablets.

For more information click here or call (601) 923-7015.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at...
HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments
The Who's Who of the Hub City vendor expo takes place at Town Square Park Saturday.
Hub City ‘Who’s Who’ attracts more than 100 vendors to Town Square Park

Latest News

Local and state agencies are asking for the public's help in a burglary/fire investigation.
Hattiesburg police asking for public’s aid in fire-burglary investigation
The eight-county Pine Belt surpassed 36,000 COVID-19 cases reported since February 2020.
MSDH: More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
Martavis Ayers arrested for shooting death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox
Man accused of shooting, killing 10-year-old in police custody
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022