Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith

By Alexis Hughes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - When Todd Breland started looking for leaders on the South Jones High School football team, he very quickly found senior defensive end Sawyer Griffith.

“[Griffith]’s going to get down in those trenches,” Breland said. “He’s going to get muddy, bloody, fight, scratch and claw.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Griffith said he’s most comfortable in the middle of it all.

“I like the contact and how gritty it is,” Griffith said. “It takes a lot of work and I like it a lot.”

Breland will look to Griffith to rally the Braves both on and off the field this season.

“He shows up to work every day,” Breland said. “He’s one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve ever been around.

“He’s a quiet leader but he’s leading in everything he does the moment he walks in the building until the moment he leaves.”

The former long-time Laurel head coach, Breland enters his second season at South Jones, hoping to build off 2020′s playoff berth amid the craziness that came with COVID-19.

“When you end with success, you try to build off it,” Breland said. “We had a great spring, a great spring game and we’re trying to carry that into the summer and into the fall.”

Griffith said he and his teammates feel like they are ahead of last year’s COVID-19 curve.

“With us having a year together now and having some time that’s been normal, we’ve learned to know each other a little more,” Griffith said. “We’ve grown stronger mentally and physically. Hopefully, it pays off soon.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at...
HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments
The Who's Who of the Hub City vendor expo takes place at Town Square Park Saturday.
Hub City ‘Who’s Who’ attracts more than 100 vendors to Town Square Park

Latest News

Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin
Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi
Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin
Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin