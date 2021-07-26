Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin

By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Jack Hankins, one of Alabama’s winningest high school football coaches, crossed a couple of state lines to take the reins at Wayne County High School and return it to being one of the winningest football programs in Mississippi.

AS far as senior receiver/free safety Camren McLaurin and his fellow War Eagles are concerned, that’s exactly how it should be

“Our goal is nothing short of winning a championship,” McLaurin said. “Not second, not third.

“We’re going to come out here and play to the best of our ability.”

Hankins, who sported a 169-62 record in 19 seasons as head coach at Thomasville (Ala.) High School, said he was looking for another challenge.

Wayne County’s tradition and football history were appealing, Hankins said.

“We came from a place that had high expectations, and as a coach, you don’t want to be anywhere else,” Hankins said. “You don’t want to be in a community where they accept you going .500 or accept you not as good.

“You want to be at a place where they expect you to win, and we expect to win here. Our community expects us to win, and that’s the culture you want to keep and build.”

Created through consolidation in 1989, Wayne County High School has logged four state championships, the last coming in 2015.

And therein lies the rub.

The War Eagles have gone no deeper than the second round of the playoffs since then, posting their first losing season since 1999 in the COVID-19-stained 2020 season with a 4-6 record.

So, McLaurin and his teammates have been hitting the weights and doing the sprints with a bit more urgency.

“The vibe’s been different,” McLaurin said. “We’ve really been working harder.”

Hankins said he’s liked what he’s seen so far.

“It’s been a great experience,” Hankins said. “They work hard, they’ve accepted me, and coming to a new place, that’s what you kind of wonder or your biggest worry.

“But these guys are great. They’re willing to work hard, to get things back. When people think of Wayne County, they think of state championships. They’re ready for that.”

And Hankins said he likes the example seniors like McLaurin have set during the heat of the preseason workouts.

“This is a critical time in our program here at Wayne County,” Hankins said. “Everybody will tell you, you win when the stands are empty. You win on what you do from January to August.

“For these seniors, I’m their third head coach, so it’s important that we’re all on the same page and we’re all working toward the same goal.”

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound McLaurin said Hankins has preached family and responsibility since his arrival.

“As far as the seniors, we’re trying to make sure everything is done right, show the underclassmen how we do it,” McLaurin said. “We try to make sure there are no mistakes.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at...
HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments
The Who's Who of the Hub City vendor expo takes place at Town Square Park Saturday.
Hub City ‘Who’s Who’ attracts more than 100 vendors to Town Square Park

Latest News

Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones DE Sawyer Griffith
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi
Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin
Player of the Pine Belt: Wayne County’s Camren McLaurin