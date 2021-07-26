MSDH: More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases had been reported over the weekend.

MSDH said Monday that 3,608 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with six new deaths across the state.

Two deaths were reported between July 21 and July 22. Another four deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between June 8 and July 17.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 336,788 and 7,508, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 36,009 COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,865 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,357 cases, 157 deaths

Jasper: 2,272 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,835 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,817 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,812 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,321 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,730 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,125,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,020,362 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.