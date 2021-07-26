Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State Baseball is taking its celebration on the road.

The Bulldogs are taking the 2021 National Baseball Championship trophy on tour from July 27 - August 3. The team will be stopping in South Mississippi in July.

The National title trophy tour will stop at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on July 27 from 4 - 6 pm.

Lucedale will host the trophy at the George County Multi-Purpose Building on July 28 from 11 am - 1 pm .

Free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each site.

The trophy tour is sponsored in part by Bank First, Mississippi Ford Dealers and Farm Bureau/Farm Federation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.