Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State Baseball is taking its celebration on the road.
The Bulldogs are taking the 2021 National Baseball Championship trophy on tour from July 27 - August 3. The team will be stopping in South Mississippi in July.
The National title trophy tour will stop at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on July 27 from 4 - 6 pm.
Lucedale will host the trophy at the George County Multi-Purpose Building on July 28 from 11 am - 1 pm.
Free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each site.
The trophy tour is sponsored in part by Bank First, Mississippi Ford Dealers and Farm Bureau/Farm Federation.
